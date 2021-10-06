In France, 216,000 children have been abused by priests over the past 70 years. A report on the pedophilia within the French Church presented today, according to which from 1950 to 2020 the number of pedophile priests was between 2,900 and 3,200.

“I wish to express to the victims my sadness, my pain for the traumas they have suffered and also my shame, our shame” for “the too long inability of the Church to put her at the center of her concern”, said the Dad commenting on the report. “Shame on us, this is the moment of shame”, the Pontiff remarked.

The Pope stressed that the report on pedophilia of the French Church presented yesterday “unfortunately results in considerable numbers”. “I encourage the bishops and religious superiors to continue to make all efforts so that similar tragedies do not happen again. I express my closeness and paternal support to the priests of France in the face of this hard but healthy trial. I invite French Catholics to assume their responsibilities to ensure that the Church is a safe home for all, ”the Pope said, greeted by a long applause from the faithful present at the general audience.