Don Caramia case, he had been denounced by a pediatrician in 2015. His name already present in previous investigations

Final chapter for don Francesco Caramiaoriginally from Mesagne in the province of toasti: definitively convicted by the Third Penal Section of the Cassation for the crime of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old altar boy, he will serve eight years in prison. The family and the minor appear as a civil party assisted by the lawyer Carmela Roma.

It ended on June 7, 2023 with a final conviction one of the disturbing events that for some years have revolved around the churches of the diocese of Brindisi and which moves the prosecutor’s office to investigate a case at the Spotlight.

Because the one related to don Francis Caramiaformer pastor of the church of St. Justin de Jacobisin the Bozzano district, is certainly not the only one: since 2016 four priests have been involved, including another convicted of sexual abuse of two altar boys, don Giampiero Peschiulli, 73 years old at the time of the events (now 81), parish priest in Santa Lucia, and Francesco Legrottaglie (now 75 years old), former parish priest of Ostuni and chaplain of the “A. Perrino” in Brindisi, already convicted twice, and arrested for child pornography.

