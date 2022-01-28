“I have a moral responsibility”. These are the words of the Archbishop of Munich, Reinhard Marx, who spoke yesterday at the Catholic Academy of Munich to comment on the report of the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl on the abuses. Marx admitted a failure to deal with abuse victims. “The biggest fault is neglecting the people affected,” he said. “This is unforgivable.”

Marx then again asked “personally and also in the name of the archdiocese” for forgiveness from those affected. And he did the same with the faithful “who doubt the Church, who can no longer trust those responsible and who have seen their faith damaged”.