Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco concluded a visit to Poland, which began on June 17 at the request of the Holy See, with the aim of verifying some cases relating to the work of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz ” during his office as Metropolitan Archbishop of Krakow (2005-2016) ”. This was announced by the Apostolic Nunciature in Warsaw. The archbishop emeritus of Genoa – the note reports ” examined the documentation and held a series of meetings. His report on the visit will be forwarded to the Holy See ”. The Nunciature speaks of cases “which have also emerged publicly”. Cardinal Dziwisz was accused of covering up some abuses. Accusations that the cardinal, formerly Wojtyla’s personal secretary, has always rejected.

The accusations against the secretary of Pope John Paul II

It is recalled that last November the 82-year-old Cardinal Dziwisz was heavily indicted for cover-up of sexual abuse by a Polish documentary. In the documentary, ‘Don Stanislao’ of the TVN24 channel, victims of abuse, priests, church experts and investigative journalists spoke. They accused Dziwisz, as a confidant and secretary of the Polish Pope John Paul II, of radical allegations of sexual abuse of ecclesiastical dignitaries around the world, hidden between 1978 and 2005 – partly because of personal acquaintances, but also because, according to the allegations, the alleged perpetrators had brought donations to the church. Dziwisz has always rejected the accusations as “slanderous”. The president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, after the transmission of the documentary, said he hoped that all the questionable facts presented in the report will be clarified by a Vatican commission. Hence the decision to send Cardinal Bagnasco.