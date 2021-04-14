Congress will try to corner pedophiles. The goal is to make it much more difficult for them to escape punishment and avoid jail from now on. The plenary session of the Lower House will approve this Thursday the new Children’s Law which, as a star measure, will establish that the most serious crimes against children and adolescents, among which sexual abuse and rape stand out, may be denounced and prosecuted, with regardless of when they occurred, until the victim is at least 40 years old. This means delaying the current statute of limitations for these crimes, the moment from which the aggressors can no longer be tried and convicted even if their existence and veracity are proven, by 17 years.

The idea of ​​delaying the prescription of attacks against minors has always been the driving force behind the need for this reform, which aims to increase the protection of children against all types of violence. In fact, the opinion endorsed a week ago by the Parliamentary Commission on Social Rights, to be later approved by the plenary session, already specified that the statute of limitations for abuses against young people would begin to count when they turned 30 (now it begins to run at 18 years of age, with the age of majority). That already meant raising the time of the persecution at least until the victim was 35 years old, since these crimes prescribe with the passage of 5 and 15 years, depending on their severity (the penalty with which they are punished).

However, in injury time, six parties agreed to an amendment that the majority of the deputies will introduce this Thursday in the new Children’s Law, minutes before the same plenary session of Congress ratifies the entire text. The change indicates that the prescription of the most serious crimes against minors will not begin to count until the age of 35 years, so that, in the end, pedophiles, when in a few weeks the reform ends its processing in the Senate and enters into vigor, they may be seated on the bench until their victims are between 40 and 50 years old, depending on the severity of the attack perpetrated.

With this last minute change, PSOE, Unidos Podemos, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid, EH Bildu and the BNG -the signatories of the amendment- want to make a final nod to the NGOs that work for children’s rights, who claimed that the delay of the prescription was greater. That it did not start counting until the victims were 40 or even 50 years old. The law, which will be approved by a large majority of the hemicycle, because in commission it only counted on the ‘no’ of Vox and PNV, it will stay closer to its wishes in the end, in the 35 years.

The future rule removes parental authority from parricides, will create protection coordinators in all schools and will record the first statement of the victim, who will not have to pay more in the entire process



This is a fundamental reform, because more than half of those who report child abuse in Spain take at least two decades to do so, which now means that many are no longer prosecuted when they meet and pedophiles go out of their way. The fact that 80% of sexual assaults occur in the boy’s own family or in his close environment explains why they are slow to report them out of fear, economic or emotional dependency, or because they have been left in a state of ‘shock’.

The Organic Law for the Comprehensive Protection of Children and Adolescents against Violence, its official name, aims to put an end to the thousands of cases of abuse, school bullying, digital extortion (‘grooming’), sexual abuse or rape suffered by each year the Spanish minors.

Break the silence



The norm, also known as the ‘Rhodes law’, in recognition of the activism of this pianist, who was repeatedly violated in his childhood by a sports monitor, guarantees unprecedented protection of the rights of the child in Spain and wants to be the instrument that break the layer of silence that hides, especially in the family sphere, all forms of violence against minors, who do not report even 15% of the attacks. It is a law that ranges from prevention to reparation of damage, through comprehensive care for the victim, very similar to the coverage received by women who suffer gender violence.

The text provides for police units specialized in the prevention and prosecution of these crimes, recommends that the Government create specific courts and prosecutors -such as those for gender violence-, and provides for the implementation of protocols for the early detection of such violence in outpatient clinics and hospitals, schools and in centers for minors, in the latter with special attention to cases of sexual exploitation.

The norm attacks the ancestral cover-up by establishing the obligation to report the spouse or any relative who is known to have committed a serious crime against a minor, a requirement that extends to teachers and other professionals who are in contact with children and young people , and toughens the requirements to grant semi-release or prison permits to those convicted of these crimes. It also agrees that the minor will only testify once before the judge, which will then serve as “pre-constituted evidence” throughout the entire process and trial, which will avoid the child’s fear of re-victimization.

Take two other steps designed for abusive parents. The first is the obligation to withdraw parental authority from parricides and filicides, and the second is the ex officio suspension of the visitation regime to the father against whom a protection order is issued and his children have seen his violence or also suffer it. The law also prohibits the so-called parental alienation syndrome, the prejudice of the judge who does not listen to children in custody cases because he believes that they are poisoned against the father by the mother. In fact, it mandates rather the opposite. Everyone, judges or public workers, will have the obligation to listen to what the minors have to say in all the proceedings that concern them.

New crimes



The text creates new crimes to persecute those who through technological or communication means promote suicide, self-harm or anorexia among minors and establishes a specific channel for the rapid removal of any content from the internet that threatens the privacy of a young man. Each school and institute must have a protection coordinator who will be responsible for the functioning and updating of the protocols against bullying, harassment, abuse or aggression, and in sports and leisure activities there must also be a « protection officer »with similar tasks. It prohibits advertising that propagates violent behavior or sexist, racist or homophobic stereotypes and a certificate of lack of a sexual offense record will be required to carry out any activity that has regular contact with young people.

The ‘Rhodes law’ includes a new regulation of hate crimes, which takes advantage of to put aporophobia, aversion or discrimination towards the poor into the Penal Code. The new regulations, in addition to aporophobia, include among these types of hatred social exclusion and age, be it childhood and youth or old age, as a cause of discrimination.

Among the dozens of amendments rejected in committee by the Socialists there is one, defended among other groups by Unidos Podemos and ERC, which sought to prohibit the presence of minors in bullrings and in bullfighting schools that teach with live animals.