They stand there and watch it, the three members of the De Roze Leeuw foundation, during their demonstration on the Wilhelminapier in Rotterdam. Chairman Lennard van Mil shouts something, but is drowned out. In another section, about forty men in gray, brown and green shout: “Pedophiles!” They are from Voorpost and JFVD, the youth branch of Forum for Democracy. The people of Outpost wave prince flags (used in the thirties by the NSB, now by the extreme right). The JFVD’ers wave banners to a much larger group of people. They wear rainbow flags as capes or huge boas around their necks, blow bubbles and call back. “Nazi-free Rotterdam!” „Share love, not hate!”

Inside, two drag queens read to about twenty children. At least, that’s what the three groups of demonstrators outside think. Organizer LantarenVenster has secretly moved the reading afternoon to the morning. “So that the children do not have to see all those angry people,” says Liesbeth Beeftink. The reading afternoon was organized in response to a ban on public drag shows in the US state of Tennessee. LantarenVenster wants to show that everyone is welcome.

Stichting De Roze Leeuw – there were a few members this afternoon – announced a demonstration against the reading afternoon. The foundation, formerly known as Dutch Gayservatives, is an organization of LGBTI people. She is opposed to drag queens in children. Drag queens often express themselves ‘sexually’, also in their clothing, says Vice President Erik Havenaar. That is not appropriate for children, he thinks. They actually wanted to make a short statement with a few people and post a photo on social media. “But the demonstration announcement was hijacked.”

The extreme right-wing action group Voorpost and the JFVD also wanted to come, because they are against the “sexualization of children”. Others, who are in solidarity with the drag queens, announced another demonstration against it. Will the message of De Roze Leeuw not be lost in this way? “We cannot forbid others to come,” says Van Mil. “And we do loosen something.”

Except for the shouting of slogans back and forth, it remains quiet. Around 2 p.m., both drag queens walk hand-in-hand, arms in the air, out of LantarenVenster. A raw egg flies through the air and shatters on the asphalt. It doesn’t touch the drag queens. They hug the people who came before them. “And there were many. Some even came from Friesland. “Moving,” says Odette Purple, the woman whose alter ego is drag queen Xtra Xceptit.

The reading morning has nothing to do with sex, says Ma’MaQueen, whose real name is Dennis and who does not want to give a last name because of threats. It’s an innocent afternoon, in which children get to see the drag queens that as a boy you don’t necessarily have to play football, for example. “We just want to propagate that everyone should be able to be themselves.”

By cleverly moving the reading afternoon to the morning, it went without a hitch, says Ma’MaQueen, with blond long hair and dressed in a blue velvet prom dress full of sequins. The queens read aloud The NEEhorn and I am me and you are you. They painted their faces, ate chips, drank orange juice and played hide and seek. Glitter flew through the room. “It was cozy. They read aloud,” says Ivo (7), who still hangs out with his father Henk in LantarenVenster afterwards. He doesn’t understand the fuss outside. “It was just fun.”