The fact that convicted pedophile Benno L. made another mistake in Germany stirred up a lot of emotions this week. Can a sex offender still slip through the cracks of the law? It is not impossible, but it has become increasingly difficult in recent years. “This group of perpetrators is particularly difficult to understand.”
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
18:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Pedophile #swimming #teacher #Benno #mistake #waterproof #tracking #system #utopia
Leave a Reply