Pedophile professor of religion, abuse of a minor for 4 years. And other cases all similar

New serious accusations at the expense of professor of religion from Tivoli already arrested for pedophilia. A new case appears sexual violence relating two little brothers aged 12 and 16 who were in one family homethe new charge is very serious: rape to the detriment of minors. Mirko Campoli He was arrested last May on a charge of pedophilia. The man who heads the Catholic Association would have raped a 12 year old at Gardaland. But now the prosecutor’s office has raised a new accusation against him. Yesterday Campoli appeared before the judge for the preliminary hearing. The prosecutor challenged him abuse of two minors. In the first case he would have them completed for 4 years, before stopping due to the lockdown. With a frequency of at least Once a month.

And with the episode of the trip to Gardaland which had already emerged. In the second case however it is a 16 year old during a school camp in Loreto in the province of Ancona. Campoli – reports Open – opted for the abbreviated procedure. The victims they were established civil party. But the prosecutor’s office has also opened another investigation. Now he is accused of having abused a 12 year old for two years and sexual violence against a 10 year old boy. The minor was a guest of a family home in via Boccea which welcomes “victims of mistreatment, abuse and abandonment”. It will take place on November 15th the evidentiary incident.

