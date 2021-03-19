The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales was received this Thursday with boos and “boos” in the city of Monteagudo, in the department of Chuquisaca, where a group of people tried to prevent the passage of the caravan in which the leader of the government MAS was also moving.

At the exit of the Apiaguaiki Tumpa airport in Monteagudo, the caravan in which Evo Morales was traveling was attacked by the residents carrying flags and posters rejecting the presence of the ex-president.

At times the situation became tense, the villagers blocked and attacked at least two vehicles of the caravan while accusing them of “pedophile” and “rapist”, in reference to some complaints of alleged rape and trafficking and human trafficking against the ex-president that finally did not prosper in Justice.

Several women who led the protests clarified that their rejection of Morales “is not an issue against the MAS,” a party they say they support, and even pointed out that the former president “does not let Luis Arce work as president.”

Bolivian President Evo Morales greets supporters, in a file image. Photo; EFE

Later, Morales was at a campaign event in a sports center, where he asked for the support of the candidate for governor Juan Carlos León, and at the end he had to be escorted by party militants before the protests of the residents who rejected their presence.

The ex-president has shown permanently active before and after the campaign for subnational elections as leader of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) and his visit to Monteagudo is part of his party’s activities in the run-up to the second round of the elections to elect the governor of Chuquisaca.

Last December, when the campaign for the subnationals was just beginning, Morales received a silletazo at a MAS meeting in a municipality in the tropics of Cochabamba, the political and union stronghold of the former president.

After the elections of March 7, the MAS remained with the governorates of Cochabamba, Oruro and Potosí and hopes that in the April 11 ballot its candidates will be winners in three other departments, of the nine that Bolivia has.

Among the main cities, the opposition groups obtained the mayoralties of La Paz, El Alto, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, Potosí, Tarija, Trinidad and Cobija, while the MAS was left with the Bolivian capital, Sucre, and Oruro.

Source: EFE

