Pedophile priests, “Ratzinger covered up my rapist, he knew everything”

The scandal of the pedophile priests continues and yesterday there was a further intervention of Dad emeritus Ratzinger that he asked for forgiveness for the sexual abuse of church that had been entrusted to him, for the “great fault“of not having dealt with cases of pedophilia” with the necessary decision and responsibility“But anyone who has suffered such violence by a German priest does not believe in repentance of Benedict XVI. Wilfried Fesselmann – reads on Repubblica – it was abused in the parish of Sant’Andrea in Essen by pastor Peter H. when he was 11 years old. Some cases already emerged then and the priest was transferred in 1980 to Munich, in the diocese of Joseph Ratzinger. But the priest continued for years to molest children and is today at the center of the scandal that swept away the Pope Emeritus. And Fesselmann is even convinced that the resignation of the Pope emeritus, in 2013, are linked to the first serious investigations into pedophilia in the German Church which began just then.

“That of pedophiles in the Church – he explains Fesselman a Repubblica – is a system. I have been denouncing my case since 2006, and in 2010 I wrote a letter to Ratzinger, who was then Pope. At least it served to retire the pedophile priest who had molested me. As for the words of Ratzinger on protocol, I can only say this: when a priest is transferred, the bishop comes obviously informed of the reason. And when I sent my first e-mails of complaint, in 2006 and 2008, to a pastor of Munich who sent them to the diocese, I found myself the power of attorney by Traunstein at home. They claimed they were blackmailing the Church. I’ll help Andreas Schulz, a famous war crimes lawyer. He wants to take action a trial against Ratzinger“.

