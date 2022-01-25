Pedophile priests, Ratzinger’s memory comes back and he apologizes

The scandal exposed in Germany for the pedophile priests covered by Benedict XVI when it was archbishop of Munich continue to hold the ground. It was the Pope Emeritus himself Ratzinger to admit that he knew and did not act. The step back, albeit late – reads the Republic – has arrived, but the admission of guilt is only partial. Through his private secretary, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, corrects his statements regarding the report on sexual abuse committed between 1945 and 2019 by religious and lay personnel in the archdiocese of Munich, of which he was owner from 1977 to 1982. In the document the Pope Emeritus is criticized for having minimized or denied, by the archbishop, four cases of violence, one of which is particularly striking. Benedict had denied having participated in an assembly, held on January 15, 1980, and that it had been called to welcome a priest coming from the diocese of Essen, accused repeatedly of child abuse.

The transfer of the religious – continues Repubblica – was successful. Ratzinger today he admits to having taken part in this meeting. And he says that having denied this participation was a mistake, “not committed in bad faith”, but “the result of an error in the editorial elaboration of his statement”. It is therefore said “very sorry“, but highlights how during the assembly” no decision was taken on a pastoral assignment by the priest in question. “In essence, says between the lines the Pope emeritus, he did not make the decision to reinstate the priest despite the abuses. The aim was “rather to allow accommodation for the man during his therapeutic treatment“in the capital of the Bavaria.

READ ALSO

Church, pedophile priests: Ratzinger’s torpedo that left the Vatican in Bergamo

Super Green Pass with no expiry date with the third dose. Government, a surprise move

Liver, how to detoxify it? Here are 3 magical foods

Autostrade, Benetton triumph: 9.3bn from the state. Motorists will pay