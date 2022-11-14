Pedophile priests, the money of the faithful used to pay lawyers with 8 per thousand

There Catholic church against the pedophile priests it is not as rigid as one might think. From the ongoing trial in Enna on sexual violence against minors, an embarrassing reality is emerging – we read on Tomorrow -. the Italian bishops use state funds d8 per thousand also to protect priests accused of pedophilia, as if they had to defend themselves from persecution against the Catholic Church, also paying lawyers.

In the trial underway in Enna against Don Giuseppe Rugolo, accused of sexual assault on a minor, it was discovered that the bishop of Piazza Armerina had him covered for years. She admitted this during a dramatic trial hearing. Years ago, when asked for a comment on the case of the pedophile priest, he replied: “I don’t understand who you’re talking about. We have so many cases“.

These protected pedophiles – continues Il Domani – are numerousmore than those detected by the justice of the state. For the bishop of Piazza Armerina Rosario Gisana the river audience of 10 October last, during which he deposed as witness. He hesitates, gets confused, does not remember: in the face of the complaints of the lawyers of the civil party, who read the wiretapping with his statementsit contradicts itself, in obvious difficultyso much so that the prosecutor calls him back several times to admonish him “to come to an agreement with himself”.

Giuseppe Rugolo is accused of having abused three boys, and the bishop, faced with the questions of the procurator, is clearly embarrassed. It is since January 2021, when the story of Don Giuseppe reached public opinion, that Monsignor Gisana has been tormented.

