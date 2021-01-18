The new series sequel to Inuyasha, Hanyo no Yashahime, introduces us to the two daughters of Sesshomaru, the brother of the protagonist of the original series. This presented a number of doubts on the part of fans since this anime was announced in 2020.

What’s going on? Well who’s mom Towa Higurashi and Setsuna? We already know that Moroha She’s daughter of Inuyasha and KagomeHowever, what about the wife of Sesshomaru?

In the original series of Inuyasha, Sesshomaru He was a kind of antagonist who did not tolerate his brother for being half demon-half human, then, with the passage of time, he meets Rin, a little girl which she begins to protect. This somewhat softens this individual.

Well, in the most recent episode of Hanyo no Yashahime what many had imagined happened; the mother of Setsuna and To WA It was Rin, that means that she is the couple of Sesshomaru. While there were fans of Inuyasha who were happy, there were others who flatly saw this as another case of pedophilia.

Inuyasha’s fans’ reactions to Sesshomaru and Rin’s relationship

As we mentioned, there are very specific comments on the relationship between Sesshomaru and Rin. Many of them have to do with the brother of Inuyasha he messed with a minor.

During the episode of Hanyo no Yashahime It is possible to appreciate that Rin is the mother of Setsuna and To WAShe even chooses the names very quickly, however, we do not know exactly how old the little girl is. There are fans who believe that she is between 14 or 15 years old, but nothing is ever said.

The anime is going great and then boom! Grooming (when a pedophile abuses a minor). I prayed it wasn’t that, but what were the odds?

Do not lose sight of the opinions of fans of Inuyasha They discuss whether Rin is 14 or 15 when she gives birth or, failing that, 15 years have passed since they met.

How can Rin and Sesshomaru have a consensual relationship, as adults when Rin was a mom at 14/15 years old and still calls her Sesshoumaru sma. Has no sense.

She was a girl when they met, how can they be happy about this?

The question of the debate here is the true age of Rin when she gives birth, because it is not understood if it has been 15 years since they met or if she gave birth since she was 14 or 15 years old. To that we must add that in Inuyasha, Sesshomaru It is a thousand years old (although it looks 23).

The chat on Twitter is quite interesting and is lending itself to various interpretations by the more casual and driven fans of Inuyasha. Don’t forget that Hanyo no Yashahime is available through Crunchyroll.



