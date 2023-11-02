A pedophile entertainer, he was well known to the police. A provision prohibited him from approaching schools

The dramatic story of the abuse of a 6 year old girl it’s even more infuriating now that the ogre’s name is known. Gabriele Priori 33 years old Jesiin fact, it had already been reported from his father and by 2019 it was investigated for sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl. It is the summer of 2023. While a typical case of pedophilia with its gallery of daily abuses is being staged in a courtroom in Ancona – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – on Lake Trasimeno the owners of the “Cerquestra” campsite ” they decide to hire the defendant in that trial for a I work closely with children. Priori himself, from house arrest where he now finds himself after having abused a 6 year old girl, confirms: “I was looking for a job in contact with them, the children. I knocked there. They contacted me via email, I said yes”. Since 2020 there was a precautionary measure of “ban on approaching public and private school buildings“.

But there is more, the 33 year old – continues Il Corriere – had been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office by Pierino Priori, ex-carabiniere in one piece and father of Gabriele, who signaled to the magistrates his son’s intention to escape that provision carrying out “substitutes” schools. Therefore a simple phone call to the local police asking for information would have been sufficient check for any pending charges of the young man who wanted to be hired as the village animator and the decision would have been more considered. None of this was done. And another girl, this time six years old, was abused. But he, Gabriele Priori, seems lost in the plot of a interior filmpopulated with morbid fantasies from which he emerges briefly and confusedly: “I have the right to teach children, I studied and I have all the qualifications. Would be violence to prevent me“.

