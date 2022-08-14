A man found guilty by a Texas judge of sexually abusing a child drank an unknown liquid while the verdict was read and died.

The incident happened in Denton court on Thursday. Edward Peter Leclair (57) from Frisco had maintained his innocence throughout his trial, but the jury did not believe him. He was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault against his victim.

The offenses took place in the summer of 2016. Leclair was not arrested until two years later on charges of attempted assault. However, he paid a bail of $30,000. His trial started on Monday.

Talking about thoughts of suicide can be done anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call toll-free 0800-0113.

water bottle

Before the verdict was read, the man had a large water bottle next to him with what looked like cloudy water. However, according to American media, he had not yet drunk from it. He suddenly did when the judge read the verdict that he was guilty. See also Health Bladder tortures runners, but small skin lesions are easy to prevent: “At least they won’t be left out because of them”

According to prosecutor Jamie Beck, the man swallowed the liquid fanatically. “He didn’t take small sips, he really poured it down,” he told local news station WFAA.

Leclair’s attorney, Mike Howard, told NBC News that he had seen his client drinking and that his hand was shaking. “I thought he was affected by the verdict. But he kept drinking.”

autopsy

After being returned to a temporary cell, the man started vomiting and emergency services were called. An ambulance took him to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy is now required to determine the cause of death. His water bottle was taken as evidence.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: