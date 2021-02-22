The bishops’ conference has been meeting since Monday and until Wednesday, with the heavy task of working on the fight against child crime, and in particular on the question of the responsibilities of the Church, which does not achieve consensus. This extraordinary plenary assembly, in the form of videoconference, is a prerequisite for another assembly to take place at the end of March, during which the bishops will have to decide on a possible financial reparation for the victims. The independent commission on sexual abuse in the Church created in 2018 by the Catholic episcopate launched a call for testimonies in June 2019 and had received, as of January 31, 4,500 calls. The majority of victims are men (62.7%), today 80% of them over 50 years old. The victims, in 32% of cases, were between 6 and 10 years old. The perpetrators are mainly men (98%). N. D.