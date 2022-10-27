The more time kids spend on social media, the higher the risk of developing depressive symptoms. The new phenomenon is called ‘social depression’ and has exploded especially with the pandemic, which has produced a real boom in the use of the internet, smartphones and social media. Not only. Bombarded with junk food advertisements and overexposed to cyberbullying, children and adolescents who use social media too much also risk nutrition, sexual and physical problems. This is what emerges from a study by the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), published in the International Journal of Environmental Research of Public Health ‘, which analyzed 68 scientific papers conducted from 2004 to 2022 with the aim of investigating the risks related to ” use of social media in the under 18s, in particular in the pre and post Covid-19.

Well: the Review shows that in 19 studies, equal to 27% of all those examined, a significant association was found between depression and the use of social media. “It is still unclear whether the use of social media leads to greater depression or whether these depressive symptoms cause people to seek social media more (which could fuel a vicious cycle). But what emerges unequivocally from the works is that the more time children and adolescents spend on digital devices, the higher levels of depression are reported. And this happens without great geographical distinctions: from Sweden to Egypt “, says Rino Agostiniani, National Councilor of SIP.

“Depression is linked to a rapid increase in digital communication and virtual spaces that replace face-to-face contact with excessive use of smartphones and online chats. Children and adolescents surf the Internet mostly alone, regularly consulting social media media. First of all, Instagram, Tik-Tok and Youtube. With inevitable consequences on their lives: from social and interpersonal interactions to physical and psychosocial well-being “, adds Elena Bozzola, Sip National Councilor.

Also affected by headaches, visual and postural disturbances up to the ‘sms thumb’.

Not just social depression. Eating disorders and cyberbullying (detected respectively in 15 studies equal to 22% of those examined), psychological problems, sleep disorders, addiction, anxiety, problems related to the sexual sphere, behavioral problems, distortion of the perception of one’s body, reduced physical activity, online grooming, vision problems, headache and dental caries: these are all problems associated with the use of social media that emerge from the new study by the Italian Society of Pediatrics. In many cases these are risks that increase with increasing time of use: from psychological discomfort to headaches, from visual and postural disturbances to rachialgia, from tendonitis to the so-called ‘sms thumb’.

The influence of social media on eating disorders is also worrying. Children, the Review notes, are exposed to the marketing of unhealthy foods, which lead to unhealthy behaviors. Children are more vulnerable to sponsored content and influencers, and social media platforms have proven ineffective in protecting them from junk food marketing. During the pandemic the serious risk of inadequate eating habits increased, so much so that in a previous report the SIP investigated the phenomenon of ‘covibesity’. On the other hand, social networks are a risk factor for pro-anorexia messages. These messages – underlines the Sip study – are no longer limited as in the past to websites that can be easily monitored, but have been transferred to Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest. Consequently, the contents conducive to eating disorders are more easily accessible.

The network also facilitates the spread of cyberbullying, with a growing dissemination in recent years of hostile and aggressive messages via electronic devices in the form of messages, images and videos shared on social media. The result is internalizing and externalizing disorders, such as anxiety, depression, up to attempted suicide. In this context, the problematic use of social media has now been recognized by the literature as an important risk factor for cyberbullying, especially in children between the ages of 13 and 15.

Among the dangers of the network also those related to the sexual sphere. Social platforms can also alter the perception of the sexual sphere of adolescents. Exposure to online sexual material even through pop-up windows or advertisements is a real risk on the net and can predispose to development of depression, suicide and substance abuse.

“The spread of social media, especially among the youngest, requires particular attention because an unresponsive use can create significant problems in the daily life of children and their families, both from the point of view of managing emotions and relational difficulties The pre-adolescent and adolescent age represent a crucial phase for the development of the individual; the knowledge and analysis of risk behaviors, frequent in this age group, can contribute to the definition of policies and interventions capable of promoting the development of positive values ​​and facilitating the adoption of healthy lifestyles “, says Sip President Annamaria Staiano.

“Dialogue with friends and families as well as physical activity are the best antidotes to social media overdose. Regular sporting activity, even if mild / moderate, can even alleviate depression in 6-12 weeks. who is already affected by it “, concludes Elena Bozzola.