In recent years, serious cases of bronchiolitis in children have increased, and variants of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), responsible for the disease, have contributed to the surge. This is suggested by the results of a study conducted by virologists at the Sapienza University of Rome, in collaboration with the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), published by the ‘Journal of Infection’.

Bronchiolitis – recalls a joint ISS-Sapienza note – is a disease often associated with RSV infection which can cause respiratory failure especially in children under one year of age. It is important to be able to understand why some of them develop very serious clinical forms that require hospitalization and admission to intensive care. The characterization of these cases, including the identification of viral strains that cause a severe course of the infection, is of fundamental importance for a better clinical and therapeutic management of patients and for the targeted use of prophylactic measures already available or available soon , such as monoclonal antibodies and anti-RSV vaccines. The research, financed by a Ccm project of the Ministry of Health, analyzed the cases hospitalized for bronchiolitis in the departments of the Maternal and Child Department of the Policlinico Umberto I in the pre-pandemic seasons, during and after the pandemic, using data from the surveillance platform RespiVirNet of the ISS.

The results showed that in autumn 2021 there was an almost double number of hospitalizations for RSV bronchiolitis compared to pre-pandemic periods, probably due to the easing of virus containment measures. In particular – the note details – the disease was mainly caused by strains of RSV subtype A, which were circulating even before the Covid pandemic, and the severity was similar to that of previous seasons. Differently, hospitalizations for bronchiolitis in 2022-2023, in numbers similar to the previous year, were mainly caused by new genetic variants of Rsv subtype B, associated with a greater severity of the disease when compared to that of previous seasons, especially for l high need for respiratory support and hospitalization in intensive care.

“A strong point of our research – explains Guido Antonelli of the Department of Molecular Medicine at Sapienza University – is that of having carried out a detailed virological analysis on a large number of pediatric patients hospitalized for bronchiolitis during the last six winter seasons from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023. Molecular characterization and sequencing of the RSV strain was performed in all hospitalized children and a detailed statistical analysis of the demographic and clinical data associated with an increased risk of severe forms of bronchiolitis”.

“Our study adds new elements to the understanding of the pathogenetic mechanisms associated with the RSV variants circulating in the post-pandemic period. In fact it seems that the greater severity of the pathology and the increase in admissions to intensive care found in cases of RSV subtype B, in 2022-2023 they cannot be explained only by the immune debt associated with the lockdown periods”, explain Alessandra Pierangeli and Carolina Scagnolari, coordinators of the research conducted in collaboration with the group of paediatricians directed by Fabio Midulla and the coordination of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Iss directed by Anna Teresa Palamara.

“The study – underlines Palamara – highlights the need to strengthen epidemiological surveillance at a national level of RSV, as well as other respiratory viruses circulating especially in the winter months, and of genomic sequencing projects integrated with studies that can monitor the infectivity and pathogenicity of the variants viral. Through data such as those highlighted by this study it is possible to predict the intensity of seasonal peaks in bronchiolitis cases in order to rationalize healthcare resources”.