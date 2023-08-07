In the reform of hospital and territorial assistance, provided for in DM 70 and DM 77, on the front of paediatrics, the age of patients should be “extended to 18 years, rational multidisciplinary groups created in the area and mental health faced as an epidemic”. This is the hope of the Cultural Association of Paediatricians (Acp), following the contribution of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) to the work of the ministerial technical table on the reform decrees.

“The reflection underlying a reorganization of pediatric care – reads an ACP note – must start from a vision centered on children and families. The theme of the centrality of the pediatric age is important due to its peculiarity and specificity, just as the need to extend the pediatric age both in the local area and in hospitals to 18 years is evident”, argues the ACP, underlining “with regret and concern” “the absence of Pediatrics from Ministerial Decree 77/2022”. And again: “both hospital and territorial organizational models must be rethought through an internal reflection of both systems, in order to find answers not only by looking at the outside”.

“The figure of the primary care pediatrician, in his role of prevention, treatment and advocacy within community homes is indispensable – continue the ACP pediatricians – and requires a profound reflection and redefinition of his functions. Consequently, a response to the territorial reorganization is found only within an organization of a multidisciplinary group. It appears evident that such reinforcement cannot take place if the territory becomes gregarious to the hospital, without recognition of its competences which are those of primary care pediatrics”.

“In the Sip contribution – observes the Acp – mental health is addressed only from the point of view of the lack of places in the Child Neuropsychiatry (Npi) departments, a real problem but not the only one. The mental health problems of children and adolescents have significantly increased during and after the pandemic, but many organizational criticalities were present even before.The data is alarming – they say – and requires close collaboration with the Npi scientific societies in order to find scientific and practical proposals to respond to such a emergency that we can define as an epidemic, which affects the territory even before the hospital, once again depending on the complexity of the treatments”.