Breastfeeding is also a good choice in summer. Word of the pediatricians of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) who recall the 4 good reasons to suggest to mothers to continue breastfeeding even in the summer, without interrupting this good practice: mother’s milk, in fact, nourishes and maintains hydration of the baby, it is practical, economical and reduces the risk of infections.

In Italy – the paediatricians recall – less than one child out of two at the age of 2-3 months is exclusively breastfed, with even lower percentages in some regions (30% in Sicily and Campania). Only 3 out of 10 children, when they reach 4-5 months, continue to be exclusively breastfed (percentages that reach 13% and 16% respectively in Sicily and Campania).

Yet, recalls Sip, the benefits of breastfeeding, both for mother and child, are now well documented. WHO and Unicef ​​recommend exclusive breastfeeding when possible up to 6 months of age and extending breastfeeding up to 2 years of age if desired by mother and child. The data confirm the need for continuous action to promote, protect and support breastfeeding, especially in the first months of the child’s life.