Sunscreen allergies in children “are rare events”, while the “real danger is sunburn: 5 episodes under the age of 20 increase the possibility of developing melanoma or other skin tumors by up to 80%. This is why “sunscreens should always be used” for children, choosing them with “the necessary care”. This was explained by the Italian Society of Pediatric Immunology and Allergology (Siaip) regarding the recent reports, in the USA, of possible dermatological problems in children after the use of products with sunscreens.

A few weeks ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics, in fact, advised caution in the use of some of the most common types of sunscreen because a substance contained in many product brands, oxybenzone, was reported as dangerous by two authoritative American scientific bodies, the Environmental Working Group (Ewg) and the Food and Drug Administration (Fda). “The studies at the origin of this alarm are certainly serious – says Michele Miraglia Del Giudice, president of Siaip -. However it must be said that oxybenzone, which can also be indicated on labels as oxybenzone, benzophenone-3 or BP-3, in Italy it is not present in all sunscreens but only in 20%. It is therefore quite easy for parents to avoid it by reading the label on the packages”.

For the expert “it is very dangerous that an attitude of skepticism if not suspicion towards all sunscreens spreads among the public. These must always be used carefully, because sunburns during childhood or adolescence can increase the odds of developing melanoma in later years in adult life. That’s the real risk.”

Miraglia Del Giudice points out that, obviously, sunscreens, “even without those with oxybenzone that are easy to identify and avoid, can always cause some problems: irritations, contact dermatitis, skin allergies caused by some of their components such as para-aminobenzoic acid (Paba), octocrylene, salicylates, although not very frequent, are always possible. Sometimes photoallergic contact dermatitis even occurs, caused by an allergen produced starting from the chemical filter after its exposure to sunlight”.

Sunscreens are divided into two large groups, physical or chemical, explains Elisabetta D’Addio of the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Naples. “The former, based on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, hardly cause skin irritation or hypersensitivity. In the latter, substances such as benzophenones, para-aminobenzoic acid, octotrylene and others may be present” which can irritate.

“However, the possible adverse effects of sunscreens in children are all treatable, manageable and above all rare,” explains Miraglia Del Giudice. ” If you want to reduce the possibility of their occurrence, I recommend the use of products with mineral-based ingredients such as zinc oxide, light and water-repellent, particularly suitable in case of atopic dermatitis, as they protect and repair the skin barrier”