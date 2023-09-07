Never skip breakfast and avoid using your smartphone in the evening before going to sleep. These are just some of the family paediatricians’ recommendations for peacefully experiencing the resumption of the school year and the return to the pre-summer rhythms. In less than a week, over 8 million children and young people will return to school and resume normal daily activities: how can we best help them face their return? According to the experts of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP), great attention must be paid to the quality and duration of sleep, to nutrition and to sharing quality time in the family.

Sleeping the right number of hours and well – recommended by the Fimp – is essential for restoring energy, improving mood and having good concentration in class and when carrying out other activities such as playing sports or dedicating yourself to a hobby. For this reason, the negative effects of sleep deprivation on the body and the importance of regularity in going to sleep and waking up should not be underestimated.

“With school just around the corner, it’s time for children and teenagers to resume their pre-summer sleep-wake rhythms – explains Giuseppe Di Mauro, Fimp national secretary for scientific and ethical activities – The advice for parents is to bring the alarm clock forward in days before returning to school, setting it to the starting time of lessons, and pay attention to the time of sleep, aiming to create a routine that can balance the rest of their children.In addition, the use of devices should be prohibited as a smartphone or tablet before going to sleep. It is amply demonstrated that exposure to blue light inhibits the melatonin production process, causing difficulty falling asleep and poor quality sleep. Finally, it should be remembered that the more the child is the younger, the more sleep they need: 10-13 hours of sleep are recommended for 3-5 year olds, 9-11 hours for 6-13 year olds and no less than 8-9 hours for 14-14 year olds 17 years”.

For experts, restoring correct eating habits is equally important to help children and young people face school and sports commitments in the best psycho-physical conditions. “It is appropriate – remarked Di Mauro – to pay particular attention to breakfast which is the most important meal of the day and, as such, must provide the right amount of all those elements – carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and fats – which help to give energy and promote concentration throughout the day.More generally, a regular diet must include 5 meals a day (breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner), prepared according to the principles of the Mediterranean diet, and the meal times must gradually align with those that accompany the school routine”.

Also not to be overlooked is the positive impact that small moments of sharing with the family can have on the little ones: a suggestion is to use breakfast as an occasion for the whole family to meet before diving into their daily commitments. Another piece of advice from pediatricians to prepare children for going back to school and alleviate the stress this can generate is to involve them personally in the purchase of the materials necessary for the resumption of school activities, such as backpacks, notebooks, diaries, books.

“As family paediatricians – underlines Antonio D’Avino, national president of Fimp – it is very important for us to guide parents in setting up a correct routine with their children, and to help them create harmony within the family unit, especially in a ‘critical’ moment such as that of returning to school which coincides with a greater workload and stress for parents.In an era of great transformations of family models, it is important to build daily life habits capable of exerting direct benefits on physical and psychological health of the whole family.The sharing of simple but essential rules for healthy growth is part of this journey, such as eating in a balanced way, resting adequately and having an active lifestyle through sport or other activities that keep the mind and body trained”.