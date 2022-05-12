“The birth rate is a real emergency. We need to improve the state of mothers and help motherhood. Even today, 6 million mothers are defined as ‘acrobats’, meaning they have to ‘jump’ between work and family activity. Or they have to give up important moments of motherhood such as breastfeeding. We need to find common solutions and work as a team: an event like that of the States General meets this goal, bringing together many scientific societies “. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute Annamaria Staianopresident of the Italian Society of Pediatricians, who spoke to the General States of the birth rate in Rome.