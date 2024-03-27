If parents need to take time off work to care for sick children, they need a sick note from a doctor. Pediatricians are now calling for it to be avoided in milder cases: it is a waste of pediatric resources.

DPediatricians and adolescents are calling for sick leave for children to be abolished for minor illnesses. “Parents can manage harmless illnesses themselves,” said the president of the pediatricians’ association BVKJ, Michael Hubmann, to the “Ärzte Zeitung”.

According to Hubmann, it amounts to an “unnecessary use of pediatric resources” if pediatricians have to certify a harmless illness. “Above all, we simply cannot judge whether a parent has to stay at home to look after a child or whether this could be arranged differently within the family. Absurdly, this is exactly what is required of us by law.” According to the pediatrician from Bavaria, medical practices are “extremely unsuitable as employers’ associations’ prosecution authorities.”

The practices also created unnecessary work with certificates so that children with minor health problems could go back to daycare or school, said Hubmann. He gave the following example: “A child has a mosquito bite. The daycare center says: The child has a rash. So I get dad out of his editorial conference. He picks up his son and comes to my practice.” Such a scenario is “not a joke, it’s everyday life and a social harm.”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has announced that he wants to reduce unnecessary bureaucratic burdens in doctors' practices. At the end of last year, the SPD politician presented a key points paper with recommendations for reducing bureaucracy in the healthcare system.