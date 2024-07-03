Half portions on the menupaying attention to the size and texture of the food, to satisfy the appetite of children without discouraging them with excessive doses or difficult-to-eat dishes. But also mini-tastings in the format ‘amuse bouche‘ to tickle the palates of the little ones. With the added advantage of savings, both for parents and for kitchens that will avoid waste. And then accessibility for strollers and wheelchairsAnd Breastfeeding points open to all and well signposted. The pediatrician Italo Farnetani launches an appeal to managers of bars, restaurants, hotels and beach resorts: inclusion and proposals specifically designed for baby tourists and their families. The occasion is the week of meetings that in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, will culminate on Saturday 6 July with the official delivery of the

Green Flags 2024

to child-friendly seaside resorts, chosen every year by pediatricians since 2008.

“Half portions – explains Farnetani, full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus University of Malta and ‘father’ of the Green Flags, to Adnkronos Salute – at least up to 10-12 years of age represent the ideal amount of food that the child eats willingly and that is sufficient for healthy and harmonious development. They also halve the costs for parents and allow retailers to avoid food waste“. But be careful: it is not enough, and it is not even necessary, to divide all the recipes on the menu by 2. The half portions that Farnetani theorizes are targeted: “They should be offered for the foods most loved by children and, in addition to the right quantities, they must also guarantee suitable shapes and consistencies. Soft and small-sized foods, because the child – the pediatrician reminds us – has a small mouth and a weaker dental arch, not fully developed until the age of 11-12 years. Consequently, he has difficulty introducing and chewing large or tough foods”.

Some examples starting from the Pizza“unmissable”. Farnetani recommends halving “certainly the Margherita, which remains the most popular version up to the age of 6; then the “Würstel, preferred later”, without forgetting “the one with French fries” which is transversal and “always liked by everyone. For the other pizzas it is superfluous to prepare half portions”. The same goes for the first: the expert suggests offering the halved version “only those that include rice or short pasta like farfalle, which are very popular with children. The ‘mezze’ version is useless for long or short, bulky formats like paccheri, which are more complicated for little ones to eat”. Moving on to secondsthe doctor gave the green light to half portions “for all breaded and fried foods (strictly in olive oil), especially meatballs. They are perfect and should be made small, as big as an Ascoli olive”. The same goes for “the hamburger: it is very popular, but it is better to serve it as a half portion and small, again because it is easier to put in the mouth and chew well”. To conclude with “the guarantee of real success”, on the cheese plate “little pieces of parmesan” and for Sweet “tart with hazelnut cream or ice cream in mini-cones. One or more flavors, as the child wishes.”

In addition to half portions, according to the pediatrician “it should also be planned some single portions: a meatball, a roll, small tastes. Children are creatures of habit and not inclined to new things – warns Farnetani – therefore, especially if they have never tried a dish, even half a portion could be excessive”.

Having settled the menu issue, the doctor reviews a couple of “other ‘optional’ that I recommend. First of all, provide for the possibility of reaching the restaurant with a stroller or wheelchair. Thanks to the ramps for the disabled, this is generally possible”, but often the ‘parking node‘: “A place should also be provided where you can stop with a stroller or pram”. Again, pay attention to the ‘mise en place’: “It is advisable that catering establishments also have dishes suitable for children” to bring to the table, perhaps setting it with “coloured tablecloths with children’s favourite characters”.

Last idea: the ‘baby pit stop’ for mothers and babies. “I suggest setting up breastfeeding points in beach resorts, bars, restaurants or hotels, open to non-customers of the establishment as well. No major work is needed – observes the expert – all you need is a room, even a small one, but private, possibly cool, tastefully furnished and cheerful, where the mother can stop to breastfeed her baby. Each business owner can then equip the area as they prefer, with a changing table, sink, fresh water. It is a great service that would be provided to families, mothers and children – concludes Farnetani – but it is also a simple way to promote your business by indicating the breastfeeding point on the website and with appropriate signage”.