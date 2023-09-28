Pediatrician Nemaltseva warned about mold fungi in fallen leaves

Autumn photo shoots, playing with fallen leaves and making crafts from them can be dangerous due to the mold growing in them, warned pediatrician Tatyana Nemaltseva. Her words lead “News”.

The doctor explained that molds produce mycotoxins that can cause serious harm to human health. Thus, fungi of the genus Aspergillus cause the infectious disease aspergillosis, during which a neoplasm appears in the lungs, causing hemoptysis.

Also, according to her, mold spores are strong allergens and therefore are especially dangerous for people suffering from bronchial asthma or hay fever. “In addition, dust and dirt, hair and animal excrement – ​​dogs, cats, rats and mice – settle on fallen leaves. All this can provoke an allergic reaction, conjunctivitis, dermatitis, etc.,” the pediatrician noted.

Nemaltseva added that sometimes allergy symptoms may appear not during interaction with allergens, but after a couple of hours. However, some of their manifestations can persist for up to several days.

The pediatrician urged people to wash their hands thoroughly after any interaction with foliage. If after this an allergic reaction appeared, she recommended taking antihistamines.

