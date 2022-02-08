The well-known pediatrician Santiago Carbajo, 70, died this Tuesday from Covid after a long stay in the ICU of the Reina Sofía Hospital, as confirmed by health sources. Carbajo practiced in private healthcare after his retirement as a pediatrician and homeopath. For many years he spent consultation at the health center in the neighborhood of El Carmen. At the end of the 1990s, he was deputy director general of Insalud in the Region of Murcia, with Andrés Martínez-Cachá as director. His hobbies included music. He was the founder of the musical group Alborada.

A dozen doctors have died from coronavirus in the Region of Murcia since the pandemic began. The first wave ended the life of Nerio Valarino González, 59, who worked in the Emergency Department of the Quironsalud Hospital in Murcia. He also died of the virus Juan Antonio Mingorance, a doctor at the Virgen de la Caridad, in Cartagena.

Likewise, the Covid claimed the life of Professor Mariano Valdés, former head of the La Arrixaca Surgery service. During the third wave, last winter, Blas González, head of Internal Medicine at the Hospital del Noroeste, and Ramón Serna, a gynecologist at this same health center, died of Covid.