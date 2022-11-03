“The forced and just isolation in homes due to the pandemic has had consequences. It was the lesson of Covid. Being forced to have less contact with peers, many documented psychological problems have been recorded among children and adolescents. from numerous international studies. This is a negative aspect. ” Thus Gian Luigi Marseglia, full professor of pediatrics, director of the pediatric clinic and of the specialization school in paediatrics at the University of Pavia, on the occasion of the presentation meeting of the conference ‘Towards a new everyday life. The lesson of Covid ‘, scheduled for November 10 at the University of Pavia and carried out with the unconditional contribution of Dompè, to take stock of the problems caused by the pandemic. During the comparison, the decalogue ‘Children and Covid-19, the 10 things to know’, intended for families, was also illustrated.

The younger ones also had to face physical problems that still persist today. These include the increase in overweight and obesity caused by isolation, lack of physical activity, staying many hours at home connected to the computer and always having the fridge at hand. According to the most recent data from the World Health Organization, published in the 2022 Obesity Report, it emerges that 59% of European adults and almost one in three children (29% of males and 27% of females) are overweight or obese. precisely in consideration of the greater consumption of comfort food and the sedentary lifestyle during the lockdown period. “This problem will remain over the years – explains Marseglia – When you have become overweight, you have to do everything to lose it. Overweight and obesity lead to the onset of a series of problems that will be reflected in adulthood with diabetes, hypertension and many others. problems that will be destined to remain in adulthood “.

Finally, the Long Covid problem should not be underestimated, given that there is a lot of evidence that, in the long run, Covid may have caused physical alterations in various organs, causing attention disorders, persistent cough, muscle and bone and joint pain. With the arrival of winter, attention must remain high: “We must treasure what we have lived and grasp the positive aspects of this experience – underlines Marseglia – I am referring to raising awareness among the population to a certain rigor in the prevention of diseases I am thinking of hand washing, of avoiding aggregations in periods more at risk of infection such as autumn-winter, of the use of prophylactic vaccinations not only for Covid, but also for example against the flu. These behaviors are constructive teachings “.