“The possibility of using, in addition to traditional medicine, another therapeutic possibility should also enter our clinical practice. I believe that integrated medicine is the best way to be able to see the patient’s problems at 360 degrees and not just the pathology for which at that moment the patient asks to be helped. Integrated medicine is important, homeopathy is part of it“. Like this Maria Elena Lorenzetti, pediatrician and teacher Cedh Italia, on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie, starting today in Rome with the participation of over 500 health professionals from 22 countries including the United States, Colombia , Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Tunisia, Belgium and Italy. A two-day discussion in which specialists will address numerous topics, including the new codes for the care of children and adolescents of the 21st century, pediatric oncology, gynecological disorders, school phobias, dermo-respiratory syndrome, as well as the role of homeopathy in the overall care of patients.

“Homeopathic medicinesdue to their characteristic of production and origin (from the animal, vegetable and mineral world) – explains Lorenzetti – they can be used in all fields, especially for frail patients. So for the chronic diseases of the elderly, for pregnant and lactating women, as well as in pediatrics. In the pediatric field, homeopathy is certainly an additional therapeutic weapon. I believe that children’s compliance is enormous compared to adults and rather than to other allopathic medicines. So we pediatricians should begin to deepen our knowledge with the study of homeopathy “.

Lorenzetti complains that in Italy, in the Faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy, “nor is homeopathy taught in subsequent specializations. In reality, homeopathy is a branch of medicine, homeopaths are medicines, not surprisingly classified by current legislation, both community and national, as drugs. Homeopathic products are therefore defined and considered as medicinal products throughout the European Union and in some states they are even charged to health systems. Therefore, knowing the other medicines and learning the pharmacology of the other medicines, we must know that there are also different medicines, that is homeopaths. This is because the possibility of using another therapeutic possibility in addition to traditional medicine should also enter our clinical practice. Nowadays – underlines the pediatrician – I believe that integrated medicine is the best way to be able to see the patient’s problems at 360 degrees, and not only of the pathology, for which at that moment the patient asks to be helped. Integrated medicine is important and homeopathy is part of it “.