Pediatrician Osmanov: sometimes breastfeeding can negatively affect the baby

In rare cases, breastfeeding can have a negative impact on the baby’s health. This was told to Lente.ru by the chief freelance pediatric specialist in pediatrics and pediatric nephrology of the Moscow Department of Health Ismail Osmanov.

Contraindications are metabolic diseases and fermentopathy in an infant, the specialist said. According to him, these disorders are characterized by food intolerance due to the absence of any enzyme. These include: galactosemia (impaired carbohydrate metabolism), maple syrup disease (congenital defect in amino acid metabolism), phenylketonuria (impaired metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine that enters the human body with protein foods). In such cases, the child should receive only therapeutic nutrition with specialized substitutes for women’s milk.

They also temporarily limit breastfeeding if an immune conflict has arisen due to incompatibility between the mother and fetus in terms of the Rh factor or blood group, and the baby has been diagnosed with hemolytic disease. Sometimes this measure is necessary if the baby is not deeply full-term to physiological maturation, suffers from severe respiratory and cardiovascular insufficiency, and a congenital anomaly of the jaw apparatus. In such cases, the baby is fed with breast milk through a special tube, the doctor shared.

On the part of the mother, a contraindication will be:

• serious illnesses (HIV infection, open form of tuberculosis with bacilli excretion, syphilis, subject to infection in the third trimester);

• such dangerous infections as tetanus, anthrax;

• serious somatic diseases in the stage of decompensation with the development of cardiac, renal, hepatic, respiratory failure;

• severe forms of purulent mastitis;

• acute mental disorders.

In addition, breastfeeding is stopped if the mother takes drugs that are dangerous for the child, Osmanov added. He drew attention to the fact that, in general, according to statistics, there are very few such mothers.

The pediatrician warned that, depending on the reason why doctors rule out breastfeeding, continued breastfeeding could lead to the development of:

• metabolic disorders and subsequent developmental disorders of the child;

• hemolysis and consequently severe anemia, encephalopathy;

• protein-energy insufficiency, insufficient weight gain, growth, delayed motor and neuropsychic development;

• aspiration, pneumonia;

• infection with severe infections;

• the toxic effect of drugs taken by the mother on various organs and systems of the baby (formation of bone tissue, hearing organs, kidneys, cardiovascular system, and others).

