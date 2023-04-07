The ‘historic low’ of births in Italy, which arrived in 2022 under 400 thousand, “is not a surprise. Last year we had already touched these numbers. It is absolutely what was expected. It is a trend that we know and that will continue in future years on these percentages, unless something happens that could make it even worse. Improving it, however, is not easy”. So Rino Agostiniani, national councilor of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and expert on the falling birth rate, comments on the Istat data on births, still declining, in our country to Adnkronos Salute.

To create the mix that empties the cradles in Italy “for two thirds – explains Agostiniani – contributes a component that is difficult to change, i.e. the progressive reduction in the number of women of childbearing age due to the drop in births that occurred between 1975 and 1995. Compared to 2008 we have fewer women of childbearing age and little can be done about this. And then we have a low fertility rate, 1.24/1.25. We can have more influence on this, but in recent years there have not been adequate strategies to change it”. For Agostiniani, therefore, “concrete actions on the part of politics are welcome, because a country without children has no future. Looking ahead, in fact, the fundamental element of the nation’s welfare will be missing, with a percentage of over 65s much higher than that of young people and a difficult sustainability of social policies”.

However, some corrections are possible. “We have useful models, in Italy, on a regional basis – observes the expert – The autonomous province of Bolzano is the best placed in this field, demonstrating that, if favorable conditions are created – with services, work, support – young couples have children more easily”. Positive examples also come from other countries: “In France, the focus was above all on economic incentive strategies and the fertility index is decidedly higher than the Italian one – highlights Agostiniani – In the Scandinavian countries, however, the focus was above all on providing childcare services, therefore to facilitate families with small children. And this system also paid off. Probably a set of these measures would certainly give good results. But these are paths that must be built – warns the pediatrician – starting with preventing our young people from leaving to work abroad, because this phenomenon also matters”.