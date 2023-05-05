“It is estimated that the respiratory syncytial virus causes around 33 million cases of infection in children in the 0-5 age group every year, over 3 million hospitalizations and 120,000 deaths. In Europe, the data we have tell us that every year there are about 20,000 hospital admissions among children under 5 years of age due to RSV”. She said it Elena Bozzola, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome and member of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), on the sidelines of the 56th national congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), which closes today in Rome.

“In 2022 there was a progressive increase in cases of infection throughout Europe starting from the end of October – recalls Bozzola – due to the rapid circulation of the virus. A virus that was even more aggressive, and not alone. Even the Italian data communicated to the European surveillance system of the ECDC show an increase in the level of circulation of the virus” with a significant “impact on neonatology departments and on the clinical activity of a pediatrician”. RSV is a “very contagious virus – he underlines the expert – against which there is currently no vaccine”.

Its circulation is “very common, as the preferential transmission route occurs through contact with infected secretions or, less frequently, through droplets (droplets)”. Most of the “children over the age of 2 – highlights Bozzola – are already infected at least once. Unfortunately, natural infection provides incomplete immunity, which will therefore not be permanent but will carry the risk of becoming infected again later in life. RSV has been causing hospitalizations in recent years especially among healthy full-term infants, who are therefore not eligible for prevention with the monoclonal antibody palivizumab”. “Crucial in this phase – he concludes – in which there is not yet a tool to protect all infants and young children, remember to respect the rules of conduct, including proper hand hygiene, avoid places crowded with young children, disinfect surfaces well (RSV can remain on handles and toys for up to 6 hours) and ensure raise the child in a healthy environment, therefore no smoking”.