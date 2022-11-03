“In the face of Covid-19, the immune response of children and adults has been different and there are many biological explanations for this, but in essence it can only be emphasized that children have an innate ability to protect themselves from new infections, a capacity that is reduced. in adults and the elderly. Therefore, in adults who develop Covid-19 for the first time, the disease takes on more symptomatic manifestations “. Thus Raffaele Badolato, full professor of pediatrics, director of the pediatric clinic and of the specialization school in paediatrics at the University of Brescia, on the occasion of the presentation meeting of the conference ‘Towards a new everyday life. The Covid lesson, scheduled for November 10 at the University of Pavia and realized with the unconditional contribution of Dompè, with the aim of taking stock of the problems caused by the pandemic. During the comparison, the decalogue ‘Children and Covid-19, the 10 things to know’ for families was also illustrated.

“In terms of disease – continues Badolato – the peculiar characteristic of children is the possibility of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a condition that is rarer in adults. It is observed from 2 to 6 weeks after infection. It is linked to the type response. autoimmune which is observed in a limited number of pediatric subjects “.

In addition to the differences in the immune response, the action of the virus on young people and adults is also different, but this does not mean that the little ones are risk-free: “Even children, although more rarely, can develop severe forms of Covid-19 with hospitalization and sometimes the need to resort to mechanical ventilation – specifies the pediatrician – To prevent the complications of these more acute forms, vaccination is a more effective tool, especially in younger children, under 5 years old, who have not yet entered into contact with the virus “.