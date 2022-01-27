Pediatric research A small child also infers from sharing saliva how close a person is to him

In the experiments, young children were more likely to choose a person who exchanged spit for help.

Small by sharing saliva, a child can identify how close a bond he or she has to another person.

Older people, usually a father or mother, but others also exchange spit with a small child.

It inevitably changes, for example, when kissing on the mouth or cheek, or when tasting or eating a portion with the same spoon.

An adult may feel like a guest licking an ice cream cone with a guest. But if a loved one is a romantic partner or a small child, for example, it no longer seems so strange.

Children learn that sharing saliva tells about close relationships.

Sharing saliva can help young children distinguish between close relatives and those who are not.

For example, parents, siblings and grandparents are close by. The staff of the kindergarten, for example, are more guests.

In addition to kissing and distributing food, the child certainly infers from relationships on other grounds as well. Interpretation can be affected, for example, by who wipes food that has fallen on the floor or table.

“Children are sensitive in this social area,” says a Harvard and MIT University researcher who studied the group. Ashley Thomas news agency for AFP.

In the first in the experiment, the researchers presented cartoons to more than a hundred children aged 5 to 7, whose characters were in contact with each other in the kitchen, for example.

The children thought in advance that family members would lick the same food from the kitchen utensil. Food would also be more commonly distributed within the family circle.

When children were asked with whom a child in a cartoon would share food or objects containing saliva, 74 percent of children chose a family member, reports science newspaper Science news service.

Next Thomas studied even younger ones.

There were 20 children between the ages of 8.5 and 10 months and another 20 between the ages of 16.5 and 18.5 months.

They looked at a doll who “ate” the same slice of orange as the woman who appeared in the experiment. Later, another woman played with the ball with the doll.

When the doll later began to cry, four-fifths of the children first looked at the woman sharing the saliva. They assumed he would comfort the doll and not the woman playing with the ball.

The experiment was repeated in the zoom with 118 children aged 14.5 to 19 months. They were American and represented different ethnic backgrounds and also different economic and geographical groups.

The experiment yielded the same results. The experiment was repeated with the same individuals in different roles. The treatment of saliva always affected the result of the experiment.

In the trials, both adults were friendly and cooperative, Thomas said.

Thomas also conducted an experiment with his group, in which one actor put a finger in his mouth.

He spun it in his mouth for a moment and put it in the doll’s mouth. Thus, the same person made the same rotational movements, but touched the child’s forehead with a finger.

Then the woman looked worried and said “oh no!”. The toddlers looked first and longer at the doll that had received the spit.

“We know babies pay attention to who’s comfortable with another,” he said.

Test is a big step in understanding what young children know about human sociality, says an article in the Science service Alan Fiske.

He is the anthropologist who was the first to suggest that human saliva and close human relationships could be related in a child’s thoughts.

He reminds Science that sharing a year, hugging, and touching, for example, are also signs that children learn who is close.

The experiment results may one day help children build relationships or it may help treat autism, says AFP news agency online service in Science Alert.

The experiment was published scientific journal Science.