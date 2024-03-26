A new study, the largest of its kind globally, has found that children affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) have better outcomes if treated early and with the same highly effective therapies as adults.

The results of research were published in Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

Children with multiple sclerosis

There are a limited number of therapies approved for children with multiple sclerosis, and only one is considered highly effective, or highly effective.

However, an observational study from the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) has established that pediatric patients should be treated with the same highly effective treatments offered to adults as early as possible in diagnosis to avoid the onset of significant disability.

“We found that patients treated with highly effective disease-modifying therapies during the early stages of the disease benefited more than untreated patients,” said Dr Sifat Sharmin, a researcher at the Center for Neuroimmunology at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. and the Department of Medicine at the University of Melbourne, they said.

“Based on our findings we recommend that patients with pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis be treated early in the disease course, when disability is still minimal, to preserve neurological capacity before it is damaged.”

The observational study analyzed global data from more than 5,000 people diagnosed with MS in childhood over the past 30 years, including data from MSBase, a large international registry spanning 41 countries, and a national registry in Italy , where the disease is highly prevalent.

It compared the strength of treatment with disease severity later in life and concluded that patients treated with the most effective treatments early in diagnosis were less likely to experience worsening disability. These disease-modifying therapies include highly effective antibodies that change the way an individual's immune system behaves

Dr Sharmin, who led the study, said that because pediatric-onset MS is a rare disease (about 4-8% of MS patients are diagnosed before the age of 18) it has not been adequately studied.

“This is the largest study of its kind for pediatric multiple sclerosis,” he said.

“We hope this may have some policy implications so that children with multiple sclerosis can access the most effective therapies as soon as possible.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition that occurs when the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure for the condition.

Severe multiple sclerosis predicted using machine learning

A combination of just 11 proteins can predict long-term disability outcomes in multiple sclerosis (MS) for different individuals. The identified proteins could be used to tailor treatments to the individual based on the expected severity of the disease.

The study, “Proteomics reveals biomarkers for diagnosis, disease activity and long-term disability outcomes in multiple sclerosis,” conducted by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden, was published in the journal Nature Communications.

“A combination of 11 proteins predicted both short- and long-term disease activity and disability outcomes. We also concluded that it is important to measure these proteins in cerebrospinal fluid, which better reflects what is happening in the central nervous system, than measuring in cerebrospinal fluid. blood,” says Julia Åkesson, PhD student at Linköping University and Skövde University.

In multiple sclerosis, the immune system attacks the person's body, damaging the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. What is primarily attacked is a fatty compound called myelin, which surrounds and insulates nerve axons so that signals can be transmitted. When myelin is damaged, transmission becomes less efficient.

Disease progression in multiple sclerosis varies considerably from person to person. For those for whom a more serious illness is expected, it is important not to waste precious time at the onset of the illness but to get the right treatment quickly.

The researchers behind this study, which is a collaboration between Linköping University, the Karolinska Institute and the University of Skövde, wanted to find out whether it was possible to identify at an early stage of the disease which patients would need more powerful treatment. Being able to do this would be important for both doctors and those living with MS.

“I think we have taken a step towards an analysis tool to select which patients would need more effective treatment at an early stage of the disease. But such treatment can have side effects and be relatively expensive, and some patients don't take it.” I need it,” says Mika Gustafsson, professor of bioinformatics at the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Linköping University, who led the study.

Finding markers linked to disease severity many years in advance is a complicated challenge. In their study, the researchers analyzed nearly 1,500 proteins in samples from 92 people with suspected or recently diagnosed MS.

The data from the protein analyzes were combined with a large amount of information from the patients' diaries, such as disability, results of MRI scans of the nervous system and treatments received.

Using machine learning, researchers have discovered a number of proteins that could predict disease progression.

“Having a panel of just 11 proteins makes it easy if someone wants to develop assays for this purpose.

It won't be as expensive as measuring 1,500 proteins, so we've really narrowed it down to make it useful for others who want to take this further,” says Sara Hojjati, PhD candidate at the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at Linköping University.

The research team also found that a specific protein, leaked from damaged nerve axons, is a reliable biomarker for short-term disease activity. This protein is called neurofilament light chain, NfL. These findings confirm previous research using NfL to identify nerve damage and also suggest that the protein indicates how active the disease is.

One of the main strengths of the study is that the combination of proteins found in the group of patients from which the samples were taken at Linköping University Hospital was later confirmed in a separate group consisting of 51 MS patients sampled at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm.

This study is the first to measure such a large amount of proteins with a highly sensitive method, the proximity extension assay, combined with next-generation sequencing, PEA-NGS.

This technology allows for high-precision measurements of even very small quantities, which is important since these proteins are often present at very low levels.

Treatments for multiple sclerosis delay the progression of the disease

An international study finds that treatments for multiple sclerosis have long-term benefits and that early treatment is important.

The study led by the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the University of Melbourne is the first to provide evidence that currently available therapies can delay the progression of disability in multiple sclerosis. It showed that early treatment, particularly within five years of onset, delayed the secondary progressive stage of MS, which is characterized by a continued increase in disability.

Currently, more than 23,000 Australians are living with MS.

Conversion to the secondary progressive stage of multiple sclerosis is characterized by a worsening of physical and mental abilities and a reduced quality of life.

Therefore, the ability to delay this progression of disability represents an important outcome for people living with multiple sclerosis.

The results of the study were published in the international medical journal JAMA.

The study was conducted by the Clinical Outcomes Research (CORe) unit at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the University of Melbourne in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

The international study used data from 1555 patients, from 68 neurological clinics in 21 countries.

One of the study's leaders, Associate Professor Tomas Kalincik, head of the multiple sclerosis service at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and CORe at the University of Melbourne, said the study showed how important it is to treat MS proactively.

People who have transitioned from relapsing MS to secondary progressive MS experience a gradual and mostly irreversible worsening of disability.

“Most of the therapies we use to treat multiple sclerosis have no effect once people have converted to secondary progressive MS. This study shows us how important it is to treat relapsing MS early and proactively,” said Associate Professor Kalincik.

Royal Melbourne patient Gowri was diagnosed with MS in her 20s. She now receives monthly infusions to treat her multiple sclerosis.

She is pleased that doctors have the data to prove that current treatments are effective.

“It's amazing – it makes you feel very grateful that the treatment works,” he said.

“I had a great general practitioner who immediately referred me to a neurologist. My treatment started very quickly.”

“This year will be 20 years since diagnosis and, although I have some symptoms and have been in hospital, particularly after the birth of my daughter, I can work, meet friends and have a normal life,” Gowri said.

Associate Professor Kalincik said the findings were reassuring for neurologists and multiple sclerosis patients.

“This study shows that the therapies with which they have been treated for many years significantly improve their long-term quality of life,” he said.