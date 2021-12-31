Pediatric hospitalizations for covid-19 have hit a record in the United States, with more and more children affected by the omicron variant.

But while experts are concerned and emphasize the intensification of childhood vaccinations, early evidence suggests that the new variant’s serious disease rate may be lower than its predecessors and that its extremely contagious character is behind the rapid increase in cases.

– Growing numbers –

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 199,000 children were infected with covid-19 in the week ending Dec. 23, the latest for which data is available, a 50% increase in numbers since the beginning of the month.

The only other age group in which hospitalizations reached a new peak is in the 18 to 29 age group. However, the proportion of severe cases is still much lower, in absolute terms, compared to older age groups.

A total of 803 deaths per covid-19 of people aged 0 to 18 have been recorded in the United States out of a total of more than 820,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Research carried out in Hong Kong, based on laboratory tests with tissue samples, shows that omicron replicates up to 70 times faster in the bronchi, the airways that lead to the lungs, compared to delta, which may help explain its rapid spread through the population.

“I think at this point it’s a numbers game,” Jim Versalovic, a pathologist and immunologist at Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the US, told AFP.

“Based on what we have so far, omicron is not causing more serious infections, but it is infecting many more children. And, therefore, we are seeing more hospitalized children,” he added.

In any case, there appears to be a higher proportion of omicron-related mild pediatric cases, a trend similar to that seen in adults.

Its relative lightness can be explained by the same study from Hong Kong, which showed that omicron replicates 10 times slower in the lungs than delta. A study on hamsters at the University of Tokyo also confirmed this.

But “even if there is a small percentage of children who would have a serious illness, a small percentage of a large number is a large number,” warned AFP Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Northwell Health Hospital in New York.

As to why the rate of cases and, consequently, hospitalizations is increasing more rapidly in younger age groups, there are several factors that can explain it.

President Joe Biden’s medical adviser Anthony Fauci told reporters this week that “many children are hospitalized with covid, not covid.”

In other words, since hospitals routinely test all inpatients, they are detecting matching coronavirus infections.

The vaccination rate is also lower among children ages 5 to 11, who were the last eligible group in November.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 15% of this group is fully vaccinated, compared to 84% of those over 12 years old.

– Recommended vaccination –

The message for parents, according to Versalovic, is that “there is no time to lose to get vaccinated”, and this applies to the entire family, including adults, who can infect their children, added Bernstein.

Indeed, the teenagers admitted to the Versalovic hospital are “almost all unvaccinated”.

The goal of vaccinating young children was reinforced by a new report from the CDC released on Thursday, which found that serious side effects were extremely rare in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The dreaded cases of inflammation of the heart occurred even less frequently than in men aged between 12 and 29 years.

Only children aged 0-5 years do not qualify for the vaccines, with the expectation of authorization in the coming months.

Versalovic added that there is also reason to believe that the peak could decline very quickly in the coming weeks, as it did in South Africa.

