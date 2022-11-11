The Infantil de La Arrixaca borders on one hundred percent occupancy due to the increase in bronchiolitis and other pathologies
Temperatures have barely begun to drop in the Region of Murcia, but Pediatric consultations are already facing high healthcare pressure due to the circulation of respiratory viruses. Bronchiolitis begins to appear strongly, and the incidence of flu and other infections also rises. The situation is “more typical of a month of January
