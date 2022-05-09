Pediatric acute hepatitis, an all-round investigation is being carried out in the UK to try to discover the potential cause of “an unusually high number of acute hepatitis cases” of unknown etiology detected in recent weeks. Under the lens of the experts who are investigating, every aspect of the life of little patients ends, every contact, travel, drug taken and in this wide-ranging research we even look at pets, protagonists of a focus of the latest update report from the UK Health Security Agency, the one that takes stock of possible exposures. Although the number one suspect always remains the adenovirus.

Read also

The experts refer to the results of the questionnaires administered to parents of children affected by hepatitis. “The review of the responses – they report – revealed a relatively high number of families owning” dogs “or exposures to other dogs”. There is talk of “70%” of children, 64 out of 92, for whom the data were available. “The significance of this discovery is being studied”, they explain in the technical briefing. Having a pet dog, in fact, “is common in the UK”. And reporting of contacts with other dogs “may include transient insignificant contact”.

Everything fits into the wide-ranging questionnaires, and the British experts don’t want to leave anything unexplored. The objective of the questions was to evaluate a wide range of different exposures. We investigated travel, parental occupation, diet, water, toxic substances or associations with situations of immunosuppression, the drugs used. And in this regard, “about three quarters of the interviewees, for England, mentioned the use of paracetamol”. This is notoriously “an important hepatotoxic agent in case of overdose”, but from what is emerging “it is likely” that the drug is related in these cases to “appropriate therapeutic use”, the experts point out. Paracetamol “remains under consideration as a potential causative agent, but at the moment the evidence” to support this hypothesis “is weak”, they assure.

Meanwhile, in the UK “new cases continue to be identified. While there is an apparent reduction in confirmed cases in the last 2 weeks overall in the UK, there are new reports in Scotland, and the number of cases awaiting classification in England. is remarkable “. So at the moment the British experts are not unbalanced: “We cannot yet say that there is a decrease in new cases”.

The working hypotheses have been refined. And the main ones remain those involving adenovirus. “However, we also continue to study the potential role of Sars-CoV-2 and work to rule out any toxicological components,” explains Ukhsa. Adenovirus remains the most frequently detected pathogenic potential. Among 163 cases in the UK, 126 were tested for adenovirus and 91 had adenovirus (72%). Among positive cases, the virus in question was mainly detected in the blood. And consistently the constantly detected type is adenovirus 41F. While Sars-CoV-2 was detected in 24 out of 132 cases with available results (18%). Toxicological investigations continue without positive results to date.

There are 6 working hypotheses, the experts finally list. The first is that it is a normal adenovirus infection. This could find an abnormal susceptibility or host response that allows the infection to progress more frequently to hepatitis, due for example to lack of exposure during the pandemic, or an exceptionally large wave of normal adenovirus infections is causing the more in light of a rare complication or little recognized so far. Various leads are followed on the co-factors. While the second working hypothesis is a new variant of adenovirus, with or without the contribution of a co-factor of those being evaluated.

The third is a post Sars-CoV-2 syndrome (including a limited effect of Omicron). The fourth is a possible drug, toxin or environmental exposure. Fifth working hypothesis in the field is “a new pathogen acting alone or as a coinfection”. Finally, the sixth is a new variant of Sars-CoV-2. Investigations continue.