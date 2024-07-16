The sad count of pedestrians killed on the road continues. According to the analysis of ASAPSAssociation of Supporters and Friends of the Highway Police, in collaboration with Sapidata, in the new year there have already been 209 deaths, with 139 males and 70 females, of which 122 were over 65 years old (58%). The first half of 2024 confirmed that pedestrians are the most defenseless users, especially when they are elderly. In the first half of 2023 there were 191, demonstrating that the situation on Italian roads is worsening. The region that holds this dramatic record is Lombardy, followed by Lazio.

Here is the list of regions with the highest number of deaths:

LOMBARDY: 29

LAZIO: 27

EMILIA ROMAGNA: 23

CAMPANIA: 23

SICILY: 17

PIEDMONT: 17

VENETO: 15

TUSCANY: 14

ABRUZZO: 8

UMBRIA: 7

LIGURIA: 7

PUGLIA: 6

Pedestrian crossings, an optional…

Many of them accidents that occurred on pedestrian crossingswhere failure to give way to pedestrians results in the deduction of 8 points from the license. It should be remembered that with the mini-suspension of the license, now under consideration by the Senate, the license will be immediately withdrawn for 7 days with less than 20 points on the license or 15 days if with less than 10 points, suspension doubled in the event of an accident and aggravated in the event of injuries or death of the pedestrian. The partial report by ASAPS does not take into account the seriously injured who very often lose their lives in hospitals even months later. In fact, Istat only counts deaths in the first thirty days after the accident. Other pedestrians have even been hit while walking calmly on the sidewalk.

The month by month count

Having to do the month-by-month counting, In January there were 31 deaths, in February 42a record in the last 5 years. In March there were 35 while the month of April ended with 24 deaths. The final report in May reports 36 pedestrians tragically killed, a record in the last seven years, while the trail of blood continues in June which closes with 30 deaths on Italian roads, one per day. In July the counter stops for the moment at 11 deaths, with a case of piracy in Aprilia in the province of Latina. ASAPS, in order to raise awareness on the issue of road safety, has activated geolocalization updated in real time with the locations of road homicides, with the details of the streets, the age of the pedestrian and the vehicle involved. It is possible to view the map on the website www.asaps.it, becoming a point of reference for the mass-media, administrators, professionals and ordinary citizens.