Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road user and even in the first half of 2023 the data highlighted by the ASAPS Pedestrian Observatory gives a better picture of what is happening on Italian roads. In particular, from January 1 to June 18, reports indicate 173 victims, with 10 deaths in the last week.

Where pedestrians are most at risk

This figure is partial and does not take into account the seriously injured who will very often die in hospitals even months later. In fact, Istat only counts the deaths in the first thirty days of the accident. In the last week there have been 10 deaths among the most vulnerable users. Many pedestrians were killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the fact that drivers of vehicles will lose 8 points from their licenses if they do not give way. In Lazio it is a real massacre with 35 deaths, almost a fifth of the total, of which 20 in Rome. Lombardy follows with 20 deaths, Emilia Romagna and Veneto with 17, of which 4 in the last week, Campania with 15.

The age of the victims

Divided by month, 51 deaths occurred in January, 36 in February, 31 in March, 18 in April, which had a better trend than in the previous three months. There are 21 confirmed deaths in May, while those in June have become sixteen. 109 men and 64 women died. In the ASAPS report, the elderly are the most defenseless, as many as 80 pedestrians were over 65 years old. Sadly 7 pedestrians were under the age of 18, including two who died in April. ASAPS, in order to raise awareness on the issue of road safety, has activated geolocation updated in real time with the places of road homicides, with details of the streets, the age of the pedestrian and the vehicle hit. The map can be viewed on the website www.asaps.it and has exceeded 101,000 views in just a few weeks.

The commitment of ASAPS

“As a road safety agency we want to raise public awareness of the daily deaths on the roads of the weakest users (pedestrians and cyclists), – declared the president of ASAPS Giordano Biserni – which are not tragic fatalities, but very often real road violence, with drivers fleeing, with reckless maneuvers as happened a few days ago in Rome and with distraction like a virus on the roads. Urgent measures are needed immediately on the use of mobile phones while driving and more uniforms on the roads, on the eve of the beginning of summer”.