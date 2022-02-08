Drivers in Fujairah confirmed that some pedestrians cross major roads in violation, including Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah, which is considered a vital and main road, consisting of three lanes in each direction, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, despite the presence of three pedestrian tunnels and traffic lights for pedestrians crossing.

The Federal Traffic Law stipulates that the road may not be used in a way that leads to obstruction of vehicles, people and animals from moving on it, and pedestrians may not cross the road river except from designated places, and pedestrians may not cross the road whose speed exceeds 80 kilometers per hour, and anyone who violates That’s 400 dirhams.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in the Fujairah Police, Colonel Saleh Mohammed Al Dhanhani, confirmed that an awareness campaign was launched immediately after the opening of three pedestrian tunnels along Hamad bin Abdullah Road, under the slogan “Pedestrians and drivers safety from run-over accidents”, as part of the Traffic and Patrols Department’s plan. To consolidate the principles of traffic culture, through traffic awareness programs, which embody the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police, with the aim of making roads safer and more peaceful.

He pointed out that the campaign aims to promote and disseminate traffic culture, to adhere to and abide by traffic regulations, which insure the safety of pedestrians on the road to reduce run-over accidents, injuries and deaths, and to promote the concepts of safe crossing to avoid run-over accidents, preserve the safety of lives, and focus on pedestrian crossing points. By using a variety of different means, to spread awareness, such as text messages and social media, to enhance traffic safety for pedestrians on the road. Al-Dhanhani added that traffic studies were conducted that take into account the population density, the speed of the street, the services provided on both sides of the road, and the number of traffic accidents, and based on the solutions that these studies came out with, pedestrians have been provided bridges, and special areas for their crossing, equipped with traffic lights, stressing the need to use bridges. and tunnels designated to cross the road.

For his part, citizen Rashid Al-Dhanhani said that he used to daily traffic on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Road by virtue of his work, and after developing the road, facilitating traffic, and constructing pedestrian tunnels, some pedestrians still cross the road illegally, putting their lives at risk of being run over.

And the opinion was supported by the citizen Maryam Muhammad Al Hammadi, stressing that the competent authorities worked to allocate tunnels and bridges for pedestrians in many streets, especially streets on the edges of which there are multiple service centers and buildings in order to facilitate the safe and safe crossing of pedestrians, but the lack of awareness of some pushes them to cross the road from places It is not intended for pedestrians crossing, in violation of traffic laws and leads to obstruction of traffic.

Citizen Noura Abdullah stated that pedestrians violating their will are heading to easy ways to cross in order to gain time, despite the presence of their own tunnels and light signals, but their insistence on the violation is strange, especially as they distort the public view when they cross the street from undesignated places. to cross.

It is noteworthy that a run-over accident occurred on the fourth of last December on Hamad bin Abdullah Street, injuring a person (a 45-year-old Arab) who was seriously injured, and he was transferred to the General Hospital to receive the necessary aid.



