Finally, Abu Dhabi Police monitored, through cameras and traffic control devices, pedestrians risking their lives by recklessly blocking roads other than the places designated for their crossing, while others insisted on crossing roads through pedestrian lines at intersections, but in light of the opening of the red signal, which exposes them to danger. run over.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of pedestrians crossing roads without places designated for that, noting that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law violates “pedestrians’ failure to adhere to traffic lights” and “crossing the road without places designated for their crossing”, which amounts to a fine of 400 dirhams.

Drivers and pedestrians are also in violation of the law in the event of “failing to give priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing,” with a value of 500 dirhams and six traffic points.

Abu Dhabi Police recently launched an awareness campaign to enhance the safety of pedestrians and drivers and raise awareness of run-over accidents, coinciding with the launch of the Gulf Traffic Week, under the slogan “Your Life is a Trust”, which will last for a month, as part of its strategic priorities to enhance road security and raise the level of traffic culture.

Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, confirmed Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in implementing field campaigns that contribute to training pedestrians in the field on safe crossing of the road, adherence to pedestrian light signals that work in sync with traffic signals, and distributing awareness brochures on how to safely cross the road.

He pointed out that the campaign includes messages to urge pedestrians and drivers to abide by the traffic law, and field awareness, and targets all segments of society of all nationalities, and uses Arabic, English and Urdu.