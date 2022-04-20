Sinaloa.- In Sinaloa a pedestrian is more prone to injury in a traffic accident being injured by a firearm or stabbingaccording to data from the Ministry of Health.

According to the National Epidemiological Bulletin, at court of April 2, 2022 in the state 81 passersby they have resulted injured during a Vehicular accident; while 42 Sinaloans have been injured, either for a firearm or sharp weapon.

The data

In both cases, it is the men who have been the most affected, since of the 81 pedestrians injured up to week number 13, 54 have been men and 27 women.

With regard to injuries caused by firearms or stab wounds, of the 42 to date, 33 have been men and nine women.

These indicators have registered a decrease compared to the same period last year, since in 2021 Sinaloa recorded 194 cases of injured pedestrians, 113 more than the current 81.

The indicators

Cases also fell in gender, since last year 108 male pedestrians suffered injuries while as of April 2, 2022 there were 54, a difference of 50 percent.

Of the 86 women who were run over in 2021, as of April 2, only 27 suffered injuries from this type of accident.

In the case of those injured by firearms or stabbing, the decrease was 17 cases compared to last year, which were 59 injured.

In gender, 43 men were injured by a firearm or stab in 2021, while this year to this date there are 33, a difference of 10.

And in the case of women who have been injured by these two devices, last year there were 16 and in 2022 there are nine, a difference of seven cases.

At the national level, as of April 2, Sinaloa ranks 30th in people injured by firearms or stabs, only below Tlaxcala, which has 39 cases, and Baja California Sur, with 32 cases.