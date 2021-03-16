At least three people died in the American city of San Diego as a result of a car hitting pedestrians. This was announced on Monday, March 15, by the TV channel. NBC 7 San Diego with reference to the police.

According to American law enforcement officers, several more people received various injuries.

The accident occurred earlier on March 15 in the city center near the community college. More than 60 emergency workers were sent to the scene, as well as five cars and a helicopter, the website writes. kp.ru…

It was established that the car drove into the pedestrian zone under the bridge, where several tents were located. Presumably, homeless people could live there.

In total, at least nine people were hit by the wheels, the condition of the two injured doctors is assessed as critical.

The police detained the 71-year-old driver of the car. According to preliminary data, he was driving while intoxicated. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the accident, the man tried to help one of the victims, the TV channel notes. “Star”… The motorist is detained, writes NSN…

In January, it was reported that in the American city of Tacoma, Washington state, a police car ran into spectators at an illegal race. One person was injured, he was hospitalized.