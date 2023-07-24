The Cassation ruled on the case of the investment of a child who escaped the control of his grandmother who was with him

The motorist cannot be held responsible for a pedestrian being run over in an urban area if this occurred due to the unpredictable and anomalous conduct of the person hit. This in summary is the consolidated principle, highlighted with the sentence 20140 of 13 July by the Court of Cassation which, on the occasion, clarified some important aspects of application. The case object of the Ermellini’s opinion involved an accident that took place in the province of Massa. The protagonist of the event is a two-year-old boy who escaped from the custody of an adult after crossing the street. The little one had run back onto the roadway, being hit by an oncoming vehicle. Responsibility for the incident was attributed by the judges to the child’s grandmother, to whom he had been entrusted. See also Toyota Prius 2023: a close encounter with the 223 HP icon

what does the motorist have to prove — In commenting on the sentence, the experts of the Seac group’s periodical All-In Giuridica clarify: “For the Supreme Court, the driver’s liability is excluded when it is proven that there was no possibility of preventing the event and that everything possible was done to avoid the damage. However – they explain -, the ascertainment of the culpable behavior of the hit pedestrian is not enough to affirm the total innocence of the hit driver. In fact, the latter must demonstrate “that he did everything possible to avoid the damage”, further demonstrating that the anomalous conduct of the investee was not reasonably foreseeable and that the driver has taken all the precautions required in relation to the circumstances of the specific case”. See also F1 | The Monaco GP is safe: renewal signed until 2025