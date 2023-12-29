With one week to go until the end of the year, it is already time to take stock of road victims in Italy. Especially as regards pedestrians: from January 1st to December 24th 434 those who lost their lives, a frightening figure to which the 13 deaths recorded in the last week before Christmas also contributed. “This week there were two cases of road hackingwith the escape of the driver who caused the fatal accident”announced Asaps, which was responsible for disclosing the data.

Elderly people under fire

Of the 434 pedestrians who lost their lives this year, 280 were men and 154 were women. Of all these, 227 had over 65 years old: the elderly are therefore always those most affected by fatal road accidents, despite this 17 pedestrian deaths who were under 17 were also recorded. At the regional level, the Lazio has shown that it does not fear rivals in this special negative ranking: 73 deaths were counted in the Rome Region alone, second position for Lombardy with 52 victims, Campania completes the podium with 44 dead pedestrians.

Partial data

“Many pedestrians were killed in the safest placeon pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure of vehicle drivers to give way – continued the association, which then specified on the number of 434 deaths – This data is partial and it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later. In fact, Istat only counts deaths in the first thirty days after the accident.”