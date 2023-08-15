There pedestrian massacre on Italian roads it does not stop. In the first thirteen days of August there are already 26 deaths, an average of two a day: of these, only in the last week have there been 16 deaths among the most vulnerable users, with an episode of piracy. Waiting to understand with which data this month will end, the Asaps report underlines how in the months of June and July of this year there more pedestrians died than last year.

Nightmare August

The trend recorded in the first half of August brings the total calculation of dead pedestrians on Italian roads from the beginning of the year to today share 255: in Lazio it is a real massacre with 43 deaths, a sixth of the total, of which 22 in Rome, the worrying data also comes from Campania with 29 deaths, where 6 fatal investments took place in August alone, but also from Lombardy with 27 victims and from Veneto and Emilia Romagna with 25 people who died.

Seniors under fire

A look at the individual months: 53 deaths recorded in January, 36 in February, 31 in March, 18 in April (which therefore had a better trend than in the previous three months), 21 in May, 32 in June and 38 in those in July. As for the type of pedestrians victims of fatal accidents, a total of 162 men and 93 women died: of all these, the elderly were the most defenseless, considering that as many as 124 pedestrians were over 65 years old, almost half of the total, while 11 pedestrians were under 18 years old .