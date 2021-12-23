A pedestrian died in a serious collision on the A58 near Moergestel tonight. Police say the victim was chasing a dog. The highway is closed for further police investigations between the De Baars and Moergestel interchange.
21:53
At Moergestel, a person walked onto the highway around 6.40 pm, the police reported. The victim was then hit by one or more vehicles. The deceased went after a running dog.
A number of police officers are looking for the dog in the forest along the highway, according to a spokeswoman. It is not known whether the runaway animal has been found, she said.
A58 closed
All three lanes of the A58 in the direction of Eindhoven are closed due to the accident. If you want to drive in the direction of Eindhoven, you can travel from Tilburg on the A65 and A2.
