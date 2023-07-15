In the urban-type settlement of Novomikhailovsky in the Krasnodar Territory, a pedestrian bridge across the Nechepsuho River fell due to heavy rain. This was announced on July 15 by the administration of the Tuapse district.

“The pedestrian bridge across the Nechepsukho River, which connected the Ostrov microdistrict and Kolkhoznaya Street, was washed away today during a downpour. Residents are not cut off from the main territory. In Novomikhailovsky there is an alternative bridge along Shaumyan Street, ”the authorities wrote on the Telegram channel.

An emergency warning has been issued in the Tuapse region for the current day due to bad weather. According to forecasters, showers, strong winds and hail are expected in the region. It is also possible to raise the water level in the rivers.

Earlier, on July 15, the head of the Tuapse district, Sergei Boyko, said that heavy rain was falling in the settlements of Novomikhailovskoye and Dzhubgskoye, Tuapse district, Krasnodar Territory.

Later, a video appeared at the disposal of Izvestia, as water flooded the streets of several settlements in the Tuapse district at once. Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow their banks.

The element has been raging in the Krasnodar Territory since July 12. On the night of that day, a heavy downpour began in the Tuapse district, as a result, houses were flooded there. On the same day, an emergency mode was introduced in the Dzhubgsky, Tenginsky, Novomikhailovsky and Nebugsky settlements of the Tuapse district and the evacuation of the population was announced.