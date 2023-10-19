Fermignano (Pesaro and Urbino), pedestrian hit and hammered: “It’s a miracle I’m alive”

Touched the tragedy for a simple “slow down”. A 46 year old pedestrian he risked diewas crossing the road at the crossing and asked the arriving motorist to stop waving his hand. “Never seen it – says the victim to Il Resto del Carlino – a blind fury, free, like this one. What if I thought about dying? Yes, if it hit me hard I would die“. Matteo is speaking Bastianelli, the 46-year-old from Fermignano in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, beaten to death by a motorist at dawn on October 16th, while he was going to work. The owner of the supermarket adjacent to the accident who saw the scene says: “He hit him and hit him with a hammer.” The attacker is now in prison with the charge of attempted murder“. Bastianelli is alive thanks to the intervention of a dustman who was passing by with his truck.

The man, except by miracle, recounts what happened: “I was crossing the road on foot, to go to Conad, I live 600 meters away – the victim tells Carlino – A very fast car turned and she darted past me. I raised my right arm, to say yes go slower… But in reality I didn’t say anything, in the sense that I didn’t speak. He brakes suddenly, I said to myself: now he’s coming to fight. Then “I saw the car coming towards me, it hit me investedI put my hands on the bonnet and found myself with my pelvis under the car”. The man then says that he managed to get out and went towards the sidewalk, to escape. “At that point he got out of the car with a hammer in my hand and started hitting me hammered on the back, I tried to shield my face and head. Two years ago I had a brain hemorrhage, I was terrified for my head. A garbage collector saved me“.

